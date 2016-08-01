Pizza with Prosciutto and Sheep-Milk Cheese

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the dough In a small bowl, whisk the water with the yeast and sugar. Let stand until foamy, 10 minutes. In a large bowl, whisk the 3 cups of flour with the salt. Stir in the yeast and 1 tablespoon of oil until a dough forms. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and knead until smooth. Lightly oil a large bowl and transfer the dough to it. Cover and let stand in a warm place until doubled in bulk, about 1 hour.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 450° with a pizza stone set on the middle rack. Roll the dough into 4 balls and arrange them on a parchment-lined baking sheet spaced a few inches apart. Cover the dough loosely with plastic wrap and let stand in a warm place for 30 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, make the sauce In a food processor, pulse the tomatoes with the oil until a chunky puree forms. Season with salt and pepper.