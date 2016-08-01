Pizza with Prosciutto and Sheep-Milk Cheese
© Con Poulos
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes four 10-inch pizzas
Andrea Mattei
September 2016

To get a perfect, cracker-like crust, preheat your pizza stone on the oven rack for at least 30 minutes before baking your pizza. Slideshow: More Pizza Recipes

Ingredients

DOUGH

  • 1 cup lukewarm water
  • One 1/4-ounce package active dry yeast
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 3 cups (1 pound) 00 flour (see Note), plus more for dusting
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • Extra-virgin olive oil
  • Cornmeal, for dusting

TOMATO SAUCE

  • 1 cup canned diced tomatoes
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

TOPPINGS

  • 8 ounces semisoft sheep-milk cheese, in bite-size pieces
  • 6 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto
  • Baby arugula, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the dough

In a small bowl, whisk the water with the yeast and sugar. Let stand until foamy, 10 minutes. In a large bowl, whisk the 3 cups of flour with the salt. Stir in the yeast and 1 tablespoon of oil until a dough forms. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and knead until smooth. Lightly oil a large bowl and transfer the dough to it. Cover and let stand in a warm place until doubled in bulk, about 1 hour.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 450° with a pizza stone set on the middle rack. Roll the dough into 4 balls and arrange them on a parchment-lined baking sheet spaced a few inches apart. Cover the dough loosely with plastic wrap and let stand in a warm place for 30 minutes.

Step 3    Meanwhile, make the sauce

In a food processor, pulse the tomatoes with the oil until a chunky puree forms. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 4    

Dust an inverted baking sheet with cornmeal. On a lightly floured work surface, using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll out 1 piece of dough to a 10-inch round. Transfer to the inverted baking sheet. Spread 1/4 cup of the tomato sauce all over the dough, leaving a 1-inch border, then top with one-fourth of the cheese. Carefully slide the pizza onto the hot stone and bake until the crust is golden and crisp and the cheese is melted, about 10 minutes. Transfer the pizza to a work surface, top with one-fourth of the prosciutto and garnish with arugula. Slice and serve immediately. Repeat to make 3 more pizzas.

Make Ahead

The tomato sauce can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

Notes

Doppio zero, or 00, is a fine Italian flour that's available at specialty food shops and from amazon.com.

Suggested Pairing

Sangiovese-based red.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up