Pizza Lasagna

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Step 2 In a large heavy pot cook the bacon over medium heat until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the onion, garlic, and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the sausage and brown, breaking up the lumps with a spatula, about 6 minutes. Add the wine and bring to a boil. Stir in the tomato paste and tomatoes with their juice and boil until the sauce is slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Remove the sauce from the heat and season, stir int he pepperoni and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 3 In a 3-to 3 1/2-quart lasagna dish spread 1 cup of the sauce over the bottom. Place 3 lasagna noodles evenly over the sauce, leaving even space between the noodles. Top the noodle layer evenly with a layer of sauce, then place another 3 noodles on top. Spread an even layer of sauce over the noodles, then spread half the mozzarella over the noodles. Top with another layer of 3 noodles, then sauce, then the remaining 3 noodles and sauce. Spread the remaining mozzarella over top.