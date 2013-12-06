Pizza Dough

How to Make It
In a small bowl, combine the cool water with the olive oil, honey and salt. In another small bowl, dissolve the yeast in the warm water and set aside in a warm place for 10 minutes.
Pulse the 3 cups of flour in a food processor. With the machine on, slowly add the honey mixture. Pour in the dissolved yeast and process until the dough forms a ball. If the dough is tacky, add a little more flour.
On a lightly floured surface, knead the dough until smooth. Transfer to a buttered bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let rest for 30 minutes.
Divide the dough into 4 pieces and roll each piece into a smooth, tight ball. Transfer the balls to a baking sheet, cover with a damp towel and refrigerate until chilled, or for up to 4 hours. Bring to room temperature before baking.
