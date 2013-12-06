Pizza Dough

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, combine the cool water with the olive oil, honey and salt. In another small bowl, dissolve the yeast in the warm water and set aside in a warm place for 10 minutes.

Step 2 Pulse the 3 cups of flour in a food processor. With the machine on, slowly add the honey mixture. Pour in the dissolved yeast and process until the dough forms a ball. If the dough is tacky, add a little more flour.

Step 3 On a lightly floured surface, knead the dough until smooth. Transfer to a buttered bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let rest for 30 minutes.