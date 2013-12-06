Pizza Dough

How to Make It

Step 1 In a glass measuring cup, sprinkle the yeast over the warm water. Stir in the sugar; let stand until foamy, 5 minutes.

Step 2 In a large bowl, mix 2 cups of the flour with the salt. Add the yeast mixture and stir until smooth. Add the remaining 3 cups of flour and stir until a stiff dough forms. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic, about 5 minutes. Transfer the dough to a large bowl lightly brushed with olive oil.

Step 3 Cover the dough with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm, draft-free spot until doubled in volume, about 1 hour.