Pizza Dough

Step 1

In a large bowl, whisk the water with the yeast and let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes. Add the flour, the 1 tablespoon of olive oil and the salt and stir until a dough forms. Scrape onto a work surface and knead until smooth, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a large greased bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand in a warm place for 1 hour.