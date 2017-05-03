Pizza Dough

How to Make It
Step 1
In a large bowl, whisk the water with the yeast and let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes. Add the flour, the 1 tablespoon of olive oil and the salt and stir until a dough forms. Scrape onto a work surface and knead until smooth, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a large greased bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand in a warm place for 1 hour.
Step 2
Cut the dough in half and form into 2 balls. Transfer the balls to 2 large greased bowls. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand in a warm place until doubled in bulk, about 5 hours. Punch down the dough before using.
Make Ahead
The dough can be refrigerated overnight or frozen for up to 1 month. Let it come to room temperature before using.
Notes
"Tipo 0" is the Italian designation for finely ground, high-protein flour; all-purpose flour can be substituted.
