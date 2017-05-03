Pizza Dough
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
6 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Two 12-ounce balls
Food & Wine
June 2017

Ingredients

  • 1 cup lukewarm water
  • 1/2 teaspoon active dry yeast
  • 2 3/4 cups type-0 flour (see Note)
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, whisk the water with the yeast and let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes. Add the flour, the 1 tablespoon of olive oil and the salt and stir until a dough forms. Scrape onto a work surface and knead until smooth, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a large greased bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand in a warm place for 1 hour.

Step 2    

Cut the dough in half and form into 2 balls. Transfer the balls to 2 large greased bowls. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand in a warm place until doubled in bulk, about 5 hours. Punch down the dough before using.

Make Ahead

The dough can be refrigerated overnight or frozen for up to 1 month. Let it come to room temperature before using.

Notes

"Tipo 0" is the Italian designation for finely ground, high-protein flour; all-purpose flour can be substituted. 

