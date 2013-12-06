Pistachio-Topped Salmon with Two Sauces

The leftover curry and orange sauces can also be sprinkled on roast lamb, chicken, vegetables and fish. Amazing Seafood Recipes
In a small dry skillet, stir the curry powder over moderate heat until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and stir in 3/4 cup of the peanut oil. Let stand overnight.
In a small bowl, combine 1 teaspoon of the shallots, 1 teaspoon of the ginger, 1/4 cup of the rive vinegar, the lime juice, soy sauce and honey. Whisk in the curry oil in a thin stream until emulsified, then season with salt and pepper.
In a nonreactive saucepan, combine the orange juice and jalapeños with the remaining 2 tablespoons shallots and 2 tablespoons ginger. Boil over moderately high heat until reduced to 1/2 cup, about 30 minutes; let cool. Meanwhile, peel the orange with a sharp knife, removing all the bitter white pith. Cut between the membranes to release the sections.
Add the orange sections, red wine vinegar and remaining 2 teaspoons rice vinegar to the orange juice reduction. Gradually whisk in the remaining 1 tablespoon peanut oil, the olive oil, sesame oil and season with salt and pepper.
Preheat the oven to 350°. Lightly brush a nonstick baking sheet with olive oil. Heat the 3 tablespoons oil in a large skillet. Season the salmon with salt and pepper and press 1 side of the fillets into the chopped pistachios. Add 3 fillets to the skillet, pistachio sides down, and cook over high heat until lightly golden, about 2 minutes. Carefully transfer the salmon to the baking sheet, nut sides up, and repeat with the remaining 3 fillets. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes, or until the flesh flakes but is still slightly opaque in the center. Let rest on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before serving.
In a small, nonreactive saucepan, heat 1/3 cup of the curry sauce. In a large bowl, combine the spinach, carrots, leeks and red pepper and toss with the warm curry sauce. Spoon the vegetables onto 6 plates and top with the salmon. Drizzle each plate with about 1 1/2 tablespoons of the orange sauce and sprinkle with the sesame seeds.
