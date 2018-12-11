Pistachio Sbrisolona

Sbrisolona, an Italian dessert, is somewhere between a dense cake and a chewy shortbread. Serve it with coffee, crumble it over ice cream, or use it to top (link to winter citrus with frozen yogurt and pistachios).
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F. Spread pistachios in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Toast in preheated oven until golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes, stirring every 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from oven, and let stand until cool, about 10 minutes. Coarsely chop pistachios.
Stir together flour, cornmeal, and salt in a large bowl until blended. Add butter; using your fingers, rub butter into flour mixture until it forms a coarse meal. Stir in granulated sugar, brown sugar, and chopped pistachios until blended.
Stir together egg yolk, orange zest, and vanilla in a small bowl. Make a well in center of flour mixture, and pour in egg yolk mixture. Using your hands, gently combine mixture until a dry, crumbly dough forms.
Grease an 8-inch springform pan with butter. Transfer dough to prepared springform pan, and very lightly press into pan, being careful not to pack it too tightly. (Top will be somewhat uneven.) Bake in preheated oven until set and golden brown, 30 to 40 minutes. Remove from oven, and let sbrisolona cool 20 minutes before slicing.