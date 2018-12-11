Pistachio Sbrisolona

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°F. Spread pistachios in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Toast in preheated oven until golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes, stirring every 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from oven, and let stand until cool, about 10 minutes. Coarsely chop pistachios.

Step 2 Stir together flour, cornmeal, and salt in a large bowl until blended. Add butter; using your fingers, rub butter into flour mixture until it forms a coarse meal. Stir in granulated sugar, brown sugar, and chopped pistachios until blended.

Step 3 Stir together egg yolk, orange zest, and vanilla in a small bowl. Make a well in center of flour mixture, and pour in egg yolk mixture. Using your hands, gently combine mixture until a dry, crumbly dough forms.