Pistachio Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 In a food processor, combine the 3/4 cup of the pistachios with 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of the sugar, 1 teaspoon of the salt and 2 tablespoons of water. Pulse until a smooth paste forms.

Step 2 In a medium saucepan, combine the pistachio paste with the milk and bring to a simmer over moderate heat, about 12 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk the remaining 1/2 cup of sugar with the egg yolks, cornstarch and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Ladle about 1/2 cup of the warm pistachio mixture into the bowl and whisk until smooth. Using a heatproof spatula, scrape this mixture back into the saucepan and cook over moderately low heat, stirring constantly, until thickened and bubbling, about 5 minutes. Cook 1 minute longer. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the butter and vanilla. Strain the warm pudding through a fine sieve into large bowl.