Pistachio Pistou
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 1/2 CUP
Kevin Taylor
January 2001

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup shelled unsalted pistachios (2 ounces)
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped basil
  • 1 garlic clove, halved
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a food processor, combine the pistachios with the basil and garlic and process to a paste. With the machine on, slowly add the olive oil until incorporated. Scrape the pistou into a small bowl and season with salt and pepper.

Make Ahead

The pistou can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

Serve With

Light Vegetable Soup with Pistachio Pistou

