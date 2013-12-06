Pistachio Pistou

In a food processor, combine the pistachios with the basil and garlic and process to a paste. With the machine on, slowly add the olive oil until incorporated. Scrape the pistou into a small bowl and season with salt and pepper. More Terrific Condiments
How to Make It
Step
In a food processor, combine the pistachios with the basil and garlic and process to a paste. With the machine on, slowly add the olive oil until incorporated. Scrape the pistou into a small bowl and season with salt and pepper.
Make Ahead
The pistou can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.
Serve With
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5