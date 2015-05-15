Pistachio Pavlova with Rhubarb Cream

Author Name: lizb22

Review Body: This is really, really delicious. I've never made meringue before but I thought it turned out very well. Maybe still slightly wet-ish in the middle but it really didn't matter. (And maybe that's how it's supposed to be-- I don't know!) I wasn't sure how to decide whether it was "crisp but still chewy on the inside" so I just cooked it for exactly the time it said! It was definitely crisp and cracking on the outside. I didn't bother with the small strawberries or pistachios for garnish-- if I'd been making it for company, I would have, and it would have been even prettier, but it's not necessary. The extra strawberries in particular might have added a nice fresh textural element too, but I think there are plenty of pistachios already in the meringue (I didn't chop them too finely). FWIW I would say it's fine to eat the second day, though it's not quite as good, and by the third day it's not really very good at all. I'd make it fresh the day you serve it if you can.

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2016-07-09