Pistachio-Oregano Pesto

This delicious, easy pesto, made with roasted pistachios and fresh oregano, is perfect with roasted, grilled or steamed fish. Slideshows: Pesto Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the pistachios in a pie plate and toast until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Let cool completely.
Step 2
In a food processor, combine the pistachios with the garlic, anchovy, oregano and lemon juice. Pulse to chop. Add the olive oil and pulse to form a coarse sauce. Season with salt and pepper.
Make Ahead
The pesto can be refrigerated for up to 4 days.
