Pistachio-Oregano Pesto
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 1/4 cups
Dave Pasternack
October 2013

This delicious, easy pesto, made with roasted pistachios and fresh oregano, is perfect with roasted, grilled or steamed fish. Slideshows: Pesto Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup raw pistachios (about 4 ounces), coarsely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1 anchovy fillet, chopped
  • 1/2 cup oregano leaves, coarsely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the pistachios in a pie plate and toast until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Let cool completely.

Step 2    

In a food processor, combine the pistachios with the garlic, anchovy, oregano and lemon juice. Pulse to chop. Add the olive oil and pulse to form a coarse sauce. Season with salt and pepper.

Make Ahead

The pesto can be refrigerated for up to 4 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up