Pistachio Cake with Orange Cream and Lavender Honey
© Con Poulos
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Koren Grieveson
April 2015

Koren Grievson adapted this extra-nutty and moist cake from a recipe created by celebrity chef Anne Burrell. It gets a double dose of pistachio flavor from roasted nuts and creamy paste. Slideshow: More Cake Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus more for greasing
  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
  • 1 1/4 cups unsalted pistachios (7 ounces)
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 cup plus 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 cup (5 ounces) pistachio paste (see Note)
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup mascarpone
  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated orange zest
  • Chopped candied oranges and lavender honey, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 325°. Butter and flour a 9-inch cake pan. In a food processor, pulse the pistachios until finely chopped.  In a medium bowl, whisk the 1 1/2 cups of flour with the baking powder and salt. In a large bowl, combine the 1 1/2 sticks of  butter, 1 cup of the sugar, the pistachio paste and vanilla. Using a handheld electric mixer, beat at medium speed until fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in the eggs 1 at a time, then beat in the flour mixture at low speed just until incorporated. Fold in  1 cup of the chopped pistachios. Spread the batter in the prepared pan and bake for about 35 minutes, until a cake  tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Transfer the cake to a rack to cool completely, about 2 hours.

Step 2    

In a small bowl, whisk the mascarpone with the sour cream, the remaining 1 teaspoon of sugar and the orange zest . Cut the pistachio cake into wedges and serve with a big dollop of the orange cream, candied orange and a drizzle of lavender honey. Garnish the slices with the remaining chopped pistachios and serve.

Make Ahead

The cake can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature overnight.

Notes

Pistachio paste is available at specialty food and baking supply shops, and from kingarthurflour.com.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up