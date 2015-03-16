Pistachio Cake with Orange Cream and Lavender Honey

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 325°. Butter and flour a 9-inch cake pan. In a food processor, pulse the pistachios until finely chopped. In a medium bowl, whisk the 1 1/2 cups of flour with the baking powder and salt. In a large bowl, combine the 1 1/2 sticks of butter, 1 cup of the sugar, the pistachio paste and vanilla. Using a handheld electric mixer, beat at medium speed until fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in the eggs 1 at a time, then beat in the flour mixture at low speed just until incorporated. Fold in 1 cup of the chopped pistachios. Spread the batter in the prepared pan and bake for about 35 minutes, until a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Transfer the cake to a rack to cool completely, about 2 hours.