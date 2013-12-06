Pistachio-Apricot Biscotti

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Lightly coat a cookie sheet with cooking spray. In a medium bowl, whisk 2 cups of the flour with the baking powder and salt. In a small bowl, toss the pistachios, apricots and raisins with 2 tablespoons of the flour mixture.

Step 2 In a large a bowl, beat the sugar and butter until combined. Beat in the eggs, 1 at a time, then mix in the vanilla and almond extracts. Blend in the flour mixture on low speed. Stir in the pistachios and dried fruits just until incorporated.

Step 3 Gather the dough into a ball; if it's sticky, work in a little more flour. Divide the dough in half. On a lightly floured surface, shape each piece into a 13-inch log. Set the logs 2 inches apart on the cookie sheet and gently flatten the logs until they are 3/4 inch thick.

Step 4 Bake the logs for about 20 minutes, or until they are golden on top and a toothpick inserted in the centers comes out clean. Let the logs cool for 10 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 300°.