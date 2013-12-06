Pistachio-Apricot Biscotti
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES 40 BISCOTTI
Susan G. Purdy
January 1998

Pistachios are actually slightly lower in fat and calories than walnuts or pecans. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • Butter-flavored cooking spray
  • About 2 cups sifted all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup shelled unsalted pistachios or pecans, very coarsely chopped (about 2 1/2 ounces)
  • 1/3 cup coarsely chopped dried apricots
  • 1/4 cup golden raisins
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 2 large eggs, at room temperature
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon pure almond extract

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Lightly coat a cookie sheet with cooking spray. In a medium bowl, whisk 2 cups of the flour with the baking powder and salt. In a small bowl, toss the pistachios, apricots and raisins with 2 tablespoons of the flour mixture.

Step 2    

In a large a bowl, beat the sugar and butter until combined. Beat in the eggs, 1 at a time, then mix in the vanilla and almond extracts. Blend in the flour mixture on low speed. Stir in the pistachios and dried fruits just until incorporated.

Step 3    

Gather the dough into a ball; if it's sticky, work in a little more flour. Divide the dough in half. On a lightly floured surface, shape each piece into a 13-inch log. Set the logs 2 inches apart on the cookie sheet and gently flatten the logs until they are 3/4 inch thick.

Step 4    

Bake the logs for about 20 minutes, or until they are golden on top and a toothpick inserted in the centers comes out clean. Let the logs cool for 10 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 300°.

Step 5    

Using a serrated knife, slice the warm logs diagonally into 1/2 -inch-thick slices. Arrange the slices on their sides on the cookie sheet; if necessary, use a second cookie sheet. Bake the biscotti for about 20 minutes, or until crisp and golden. Transfer the biscotti to a rack to cool.

Make Ahead

The biscotti can be kept in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Notes

One Biscotto Calories 60 kcal, Total Fat 1.8 gm, Saturated Fat .5 gm.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up