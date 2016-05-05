Pistachio and Yellow Lentil Dip
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 3 cups
Eli Sussman and Max Sussman
June 2016

Healthy yellow lentils cook in under 15 minutes, so they make this pistachio-rich dip speedy to put together. Slideshow: More Party Dips

Ingredients

  • 1 cup yellow lentils (7 ounces), rinsed and picked over
  • 1 2/3 cups unsalted pistachios (8 ounces)
  • 2 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons ground coriander
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • Warm pita bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cook the lentils in a medium saucepan of boiling water until tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Drain well.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, toast the pistachios over moderate heat, stirring, until deep golden, 4 to 5 minutes. Let cool completely.

Step 3    

In a food processor, pulse the pistachios with the garlic until the nuts are finely chopped. With the machine on, slowly drizzle in the olive oil, then drizzle in the water and lemon juice and puree until smooth. Add the coriander and lentils and pulse until smooth. Season the dip with salt. Scrape the dip into a bowl, stir in the parsley and serve with pita bread.

Make Ahead

The dip can be refrigerated for 2 days.

