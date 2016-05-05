Pistachio and Yellow Lentil Dip

Step 3

In a food processor, pulse the pistachios with the garlic until the nuts are finely chopped. With the machine on, slowly drizzle in the olive oil, then drizzle in the water and lemon juice and puree until smooth. Add the coriander and lentils and pulse until smooth. Season the dip with salt. Scrape the dip into a bowl, stir in the parsley and serve with pita bread.