Pissaladiere | ProvenÇal Onion Tart
Yield
Serves : MAKES 20 APPETIZER SERVINGS
Patricia Wells
June 1998

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons water
  • Fine sea salt
  • 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 6 medium white onions (about 3/4 pound), cut into thin rings
  • 6 plump, fresh garlic cloves, peeled and halved
  • Bouquet garni: a generous bunch of parsley, celery leaves, fresh bay leaves and thyme sprigs tied in a bundle with cotton twine
  • 2 ounces best-quality black olives, pitted and halved
  • 1 pound Basic Bread Dough
  • 8 anchovy fillets -- drained, rinsed and soaked in milk for 15 minutes
  • 1/2 teaspoon fresh or dried thyme

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 450°. Roll the dough into an 11 x 15 inch rectangle and place it on a lightly oiled baking sheet. Prick the dough all over with a fork. In a small bowl, combine the water, 1 tablespoon of salt and 2 tablespoons of the oil; brush over the dough. Let the dough rise for about 30 minutes. 2. In a large, heavy skillet, combine the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil with onions, garlic, bouquet garni, and 1 teaspoon salt. Sweat, covered, over low heat until the onions are soft and cooked through, about 30 minutes; they should not brown. Discard the bouquet garni and spread the onion mixture evenly over the bread dough. 

Step 2    

Bake the pissaladière in the center of the oven until evenly browned and crisp, about 20 minutes. (Be careful not to burn the onions. Reduce the oven temperature if necessary.) Remove from the oven and arrange the olives and anchovies in an even pattern over the onions. Sprinkle with thyme. Serve warm or at room temperature, cut into rectangles.

