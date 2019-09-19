Pissaladière Batons
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 12
By Rebekah Peppler
October 2019

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 10 oil-packed anchovy fillets (1 ounce), finely chopped (about 1 1/2 tablespoons)
  • 1 3/4 pounds yellow onions, thinly sliced
  • 2 thyme sprigs
  • 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 (14-ounce) package frozen all-butter puff pastry (such as Dufour), thawed
  • All-purpose flour, for work surface
  • 1/4 cup (1 1/4 ounces) chopped pitted dry-cured Moroccan olives (such as Mina)
  • 1 large egg, beaten

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat oil and anchovies in a large skillet over medium-low. Cook, stirring with a wooden spoon, until anchovies are dissolved, 4 to 6 minutes. Stir in onions, thyme, salt, and pepper. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are softened, 25 to 30 minutes. Uncover and continue to cook, stirring often, until liquid evaporates and onions are golden brown, 20 to 30 minutes. Transfer onions to a medium bowl to cool completely, about 30 minutes. Discard thyme sprigs.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, preheat oven to 400°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Transfer puff pastry to a lightly floured surface, and roll into a 20- x 10-inch rectangle (about 1/8-inch thick). Spread caramelized onions on 1 long half of dough rectangle, leaving a 1/4-inch border around edges. Top onions with olives. Fold empty dough half over onion filling. Cut dough crosswise into 32 (about 2/3-inch-wide, 5-inch-long) strips. Transfer strips to prepared baking sheets.

Step 3    

Working with 1 strip at a time, brush both sides lightly with egg. Twist and gently stretch strip to about 7 inches in length. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Serve warm or transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 15 minutes.

Make Ahead

Batons may be baked up to 4 hours ahead. Store at room temperature in an airtight container.

