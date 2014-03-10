Pisco Sour

© Wendell T. Webber
The national cocktail of Chile and Peru, this drink may have evolved from the Pisco Punch, which was all the rage in San Francisco during the 1849 gold rush. Plus: More Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Put all of the ingredients except the ice and bitters in a cocktail shaker; shake for 10 seconds. Add ice; shake for 10 more seconds, then strain into a chilled coupe. Dot the drink with the bitters and draw a straw through the drops.
Notes
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: This looks a bit girly, but I could disguise it in a manlier glass.
Date Published: 2017-05-11