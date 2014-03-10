Pisco Sour
Serves : Makes 1 drink
May 2010

The national cocktail of Chile and Peru, this drink may have evolved from the Pisco Punch, which was all the rage in San Francisco during the 1849 gold rush. Plus: More Cocktail Recipes 

Put all of the ingredients except the ice and bitters in a cocktail shaker; shake for 10 seconds. Add ice; shake for 10 more seconds, then strain into a chilled coupe. Dot the drink with the bitters and draw a straw through the drops.

Buy the ingredients on Drizly and have them delivered in under an hour. Find out if they operate near you.

