Pisco Smash

High-quality pisco, even if made from hearty Quebranta, retains a fresh, grapey flavor, which is amplified in this refreshing cocktail by the addition of muddled grapes and Riesling. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, gently muddle the grapes until they burst. Add the remaining ingredients and enough ice to fill a rocks glass and shake well for 20 seconds. Pour the contents of the shaker into the rocks glass.
