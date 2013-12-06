Pisco Smash
High-quality pisco, even if made from hearty Quebranta, retains a fresh, grapey flavor, which is amplified in this refreshing cocktail by the addition of muddled grapes and Riesling. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

  • 1/2 ounce simple syrup
  • 2 ounces Riesling
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 ounces pisco, preferably Quebranta
  • ice
  • 8 seedless red grapes

In a cocktail shaker, gently muddle the grapes until they burst. Add the remaining ingredients and enough ice to fill a rocks glass and shake well for 20 seconds. Pour the contents of the shaker into the rocks glass.

