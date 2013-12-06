This cocktail is bright and fruity enough for a summertime aperitif; the floral aromas of the Italia pisco shine through. Making it with a tawny or late-vintage port instead of ruby port will result in a more complex, year-round drink. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the pisco, port and bitters and stir briskly for 20 seconds. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with the orange twist.
