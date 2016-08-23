Piri Piri Marinade

Step

In a large sauté pan, heat the 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the onions, garlic, ginger, chiles and habanero and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are soft and the onions are translucent, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the chopped tomatoes and tomato paste and cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes are soft, about 5 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice and zest and lower the heat. Once the juice is completely incorporated, slowly pour in the olive oil while whisking constantly until the sauce is smooth. Remove from the heat. Let cool.