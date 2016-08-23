Piri Piri Marinade
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : makes 4 cups
JJ Johnson

Chef JJ Johnson of The Cecil in Harlem, New York marinates the chicken thighs for his fried chicken sandwich in Piri Piri, a spicy Portuguese sauce, for an extra layer of flavor before breading and pan frying.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium yellow onion, diced
  • 1 tablespoon minced ginger
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 4 bird’s eye chiles, minced
  • 1 habanero pepper, minced
  • Juice and finely grated zest of 3 lemons
  • 6 plum tomatoes, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • Kosher salt and pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a large sauté pan, heat the 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the onions, garlic, ginger, chiles and habanero and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are soft and the onions are translucent, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the chopped tomatoes and tomato paste and cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes are soft, about 5 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice and zest and lower the heat. Once the juice is completely incorporated, slowly pour in the olive oil while whisking constantly until the sauce is smooth. Remove from the heat. Let cool.

Make Ahead

The marinade can be refrigerated for up to 5 days.

