Piri Piri Grilled Chicken

How to Make It
Preheat the grill.
Place the bell pepper on the grill over high heat and cook, turning occasionally, until blackened all over, 8 to 12 minutes. Place the bell pepper in a bowl and cover with a plate and let stand until warm. Discard the skin, stem and seeds from the pepper, reserving the flesh.
In a blender, puree the bell pepper, hot chiles, garlic, bay leaf, oil, vinegar, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.
Place 1/2 cup of the sauce in a large bowl and stir in 1/2 teaspoon salt. Using kitchen sheers, remove the backbone from the chicken. and flatten the bird. Place the chicken in the bowl and rub the sauce all over it.
Grill the chicken, turning occasionally, until it is charred and cooked through, about 35 minutes.
