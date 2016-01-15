Piri Piri Grilled Chicken
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes about 1 cup 
Ian Knauer
June 2014

Save the leftover sauce to serve with vegetable sticks or chips.

Ingredients

  • 1 red bell pepper
  • 6 to 8 fresh or dried hot red chiles
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 (3 1/2 pound) chicken

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the grill.

Step 2    

Place the bell pepper on the grill over high heat and cook, turning occasionally, until blackened all over, 8 to 12 minutes. Place the bell pepper in a bowl and cover with a plate and let stand until warm. Discard the skin, stem and seeds from the pepper, reserving the flesh.

Step 3    

In a blender, puree the bell pepper, hot chiles, garlic, bay leaf, oil, vinegar, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.

Step 4    

Place 1/2 cup of the sauce in a large bowl and stir in 1/2 teaspoon salt. Using kitchen sheers, remove the backbone from the chicken. and flatten the bird. Place the chicken in the bowl and rub the sauce all over it.

Step 5    

Grill the chicken, turning occasionally, until it is charred and cooked through, about 35 minutes.

