Piri Piri Grilled Chicken

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the grill.

Step 2 Place the bell pepper on the grill over high heat and cook, turning occasionally, until blackened all over, 8 to 12 minutes. Place the bell pepper in a bowl and cover with a plate and let stand until warm. Discard the skin, stem and seeds from the pepper, reserving the flesh.

Step 3 In a blender, puree the bell pepper, hot chiles, garlic, bay leaf, oil, vinegar, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.

Step 4 Place 1/2 cup of the sauce in a large bowl and stir in 1/2 teaspoon salt. Using kitchen sheers, remove the backbone from the chicken. and flatten the bird. Place the chicken in the bowl and rub the sauce all over it.