Piri Piri Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chef JJ Johnson of The Cecil in Harlem, New York marinates the chicken thighs for his fried chicken sandwich in Piri Piri, a spicy Portuguese sauce, for an extra layer of flavor before breading and pan frying.
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, cover the chicken thighs with 2 cups of the Piri Piri marinade. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours and up to 24 hours. Remove the chicken from the marinade and pat dry; discard the used marinade.
In a large cast iron skillet, heat 1/4 inch of vegetable oil until it’s shimmering. In a shallow bowl, mix the flour with the paprika and oregano. Dip the chicken in the remaining 2 cups of marinade and the dredge in the flour, shaking off any excess. Fry the chicken over moderately high heat, flipping once, until the skin is golden brown and crispy and the chicken is cooked through, about 8 minutes.
Spread the Vidalia onion spread on the cut sides of each bun. Top with the crispy chicken thighs and pickled tomatoes. Close the sandwiches and serve immediately.
Serve With
Vidalia Onion Spread
