Piri Piri Fried Chicken Sandwiches

In a medium bowl, cover the chicken thighs with 2 cups of the Piri Piri marinade . Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours and up to 24 hours. Remove the chicken from the marinade and pat dry; discard the used marinade.

Step 2

In a large cast iron skillet, heat 1/4 inch of vegetable oil until it’s shimmering. In a shallow bowl, mix the flour with the paprika and oregano. Dip the chicken in the remaining 2 cups of marinade and the dredge in the flour, shaking off any excess. Fry the chicken over moderately high heat, flipping once, until the skin is golden brown and crispy and the chicken is cooked through, about 8 minutes.