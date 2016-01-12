Piri Piri Chicken Pasta
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Kristen Stevens
April 2014

This spicy, creamy pasta sauce has a hint of smoky flavor from smoked paprika. Adjust the amount of spicy piri piri (or bird’s eye) chiles to your taste. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 6-ounce chicken breast
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Sea salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 6 ounces fettuccine
  • 1 medium onion, diced
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 cup chopped tomatoes (fresh, if in season, or canned) 
  • 2 to 6 piri piri peppers, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • Chopped parsley, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the chicken breast with 1/8 teaspoon each of sea salt and freshly ground pepper. In a small pan, heat 1 tablespoon of the extra-virgin olive oil over medium high heat. Add the chicken and cook for 1 minute. Turn the chicken, reduce the heat, cover and cook for 8 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and leave covered for 10 minutes, then shred the chicken with 2 forks.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta according to package directions.

Step 3    

In a large frying pan, heat the remaining extra-virgin olive oil over high heat. Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes, until it just starts to brown. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add the tomatoes, piri piri peppers and smoked paprika and cook for 10 minutes.

Step 4    

Add the fettuccini and the shredded chicken and warm through, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the heavy cream. Season generously with sea salt and freshly ground pepper.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up