Piri Piri Chicken Pasta

This spicy, creamy pasta sauce has a hint of smoky flavor from smoked paprika. Adjust the amount of spicy piri piri (or bird’s eye) chiles to your taste. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Season the chicken breast with 1/8 teaspoon each of sea salt and freshly ground pepper. In a small pan, heat 1 tablespoon of the extra-virgin olive oil over medium high heat. Add the chicken and cook for 1 minute. Turn the chicken, reduce the heat, cover and cook for 8 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and leave covered for 10 minutes, then shred the chicken with 2 forks.
Meanwhile, in a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta according to package directions.
In a large frying pan, heat the remaining extra-virgin olive oil over high heat. Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes, until it just starts to brown. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add the tomatoes, piri piri peppers and smoked paprika and cook for 10 minutes.
Add the fettuccini and the shredded chicken and warm through, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the heavy cream. Season generously with sea salt and freshly ground pepper.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5