Piri Piri Chicken Pasta

How to Make It

Step 1 Season the chicken breast with 1/8 teaspoon each of sea salt and freshly ground pepper. In a small pan, heat 1 tablespoon of the extra-virgin olive oil over medium high heat. Add the chicken and cook for 1 minute. Turn the chicken, reduce the heat, cover and cook for 8 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and leave covered for 10 minutes, then shred the chicken with 2 forks.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta according to package directions.

Step 3 In a large frying pan, heat the remaining extra-virgin olive oil over high heat. Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes, until it just starts to brown. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add the tomatoes, piri piri peppers and smoked paprika and cook for 10 minutes.