 Piri Piri Chicken with Crispy Potatoes  
© Marcus Nilsson
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Kay Chun
January 2017

Food & Wine’s Kay Chun makes her fiery piri piri sauce with a combination of fresh and dried chiles, as well as ginger, garlic, cilantro and smoky pimentón. The piri piri gets used as a marinade for the chicken and also as a sauce for serving. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 5 Fresno or red jalapeño chiles, stemmed and chopped 
  • 3 dried piri piri chiles or chiles de árbol, stemmed 
  • 3 garlic cloves, crushed 
  • One 2-inch piece of peeled fresh ginger, coarsely chopped 
  • 1/2 cup cilantro leaves, plus small sprigs for garnish 
  • 2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar 
  • 1 shallot, chopped 
  • 1/2 teaspoon sweet smoked paprika 
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • Kosher salt 
  • Pepper 
  • 3 1/2 pounds skin-on, bone-in chicken pieces 
  • 2 pounds baking potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch-thick wedges 
  • Lemon wedges, for serving (optional) 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, puree the fresh and dried chiles with the garlic, ginger, 1/2 cup of cilantro, the vinegar, shallot, paprika and 1/2 cup of the olive oil until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Reserve 1/2 cup of the piri piri marinade. In  a large bowl, rub the chicken pieces all over with the  remaining marinade and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.  

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 450° with the racks set in the upper and lower thirds. Set a wire rack over a large rimmed baking sheet. 

Step 3    

Transfer the chicken to the prepared baking sheet; discard the marinade. Season with  salt and pepper and drizzle with  2 tablespoons of the olive  oil. On another rimmed baking sheet, toss the potatoes with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt and pepper; arrange in a single layer. Roast the chicken on  the upper rack of the oven for  20 minutes. Add the potatoes  to the bottom rack and roast the chicken and potatoes for  20 to 25 minutes longer, until the chicken is cooked through and the potatoes are golden. Transfer the chicken to a platter and garnish with cilantro sprigs. Serve with the potatoes, lemon wedges, if desired, and the reserved marinade for dipping.

Make Ahead

The marinade can be refrigerated overnight.

