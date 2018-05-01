Piri Piri Chicken 

Short wooden skewers are both the cooking vessel and the serving utensil for these fiery chicken skewers. This riff on the piri piri marinade balances the heat of fresh chiles with sweet bell pepper, garlic, and a splash of tangy red wine vinegar. Chicken thighs are the best way to go here—rich, dark meat holds up to the marinade and will stay moist.
Slideshow: More Chicken Thigh Recipes
How to Make It
Place bell pepper, cilantro, shallot, vinegar, olive oil, paprika, garlic, chiles, oregano, and salt in a food processor; process until smooth. Reserve 1/2 cup of the marinade. Combine chicken and remaining marinade in a large bowl, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 3 hours.
Preheat a grill to medium-high (about 450°F), or heat a grill pan over medium-high, and brush grate with oil. Thread shishitos and chicken onto skewers. Grill, turning occasionally, until just cooked through, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a platter, and garnish with cilantro. Serve with reserved marinade.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5