Piri Piri Chicken 
Jennifer Causey
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Food & Wine
June 2018

Short wooden skewers are both the cooking vessel and the serving utensil for these fiery chicken skewers. This riff on the piri piri marinade balances the heat of fresh chiles with sweet bell pepper, garlic, and a splash of tangy red wine vinegar. Chicken thighs are the best way to go here—rich, dark meat holds up to the marinade and will stay moist.
Ingredients

  • 1 small red bell pepper, chopped 
  • 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves, plus more for garnish 
  • 1 small shallot, chopped 
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar 
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 tablespoon paprika 
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed 
  • 2 piri piri or other bird’s eye chiles, stemmed 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano 
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt 
  • 1 1/4 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch pieces 
  • Canola oil, for brushing 
  • 1 pound shishito peppers 
  • 16 small wooden skewers, soaked in water 30 minutes 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place bell pepper, cilantro, shallot, vinegar, olive oil, paprika, garlic, chiles, oregano, and salt in a food processor; process until smooth. Reserve 1/2 cup of the marinade. Combine chicken and remaining marinade in a large bowl, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 3 hours.

Step 2    

Preheat a grill to medium-high (about 450°F), or heat a grill pan over medium-high, and brush grate with oil. Thread shishitos and chicken onto skewers. Grill, turning occasionally, until just cooked through, about 8 minutes. Transfer to  a platter, and garnish with cilantro. Serve with reserved marinade. 

