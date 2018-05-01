Piri Piri Chicken 

Short wooden skewers are both the cooking vessel and the serving utensil for these fiery chicken skewers. This riff on the piri piri marinade balances the heat of fresh chiles with sweet bell pepper, garlic, and a splash of tangy red wine vinegar. Chicken thighs are the best way to go here—rich, dark meat holds up to the marinade and will stay moist.

