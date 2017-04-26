Pirate Mary
I have always proclaimed that my favorite parts about the Pirates of the Caribbean films have been Keira Knightley, and apart from the obvious reasons, her character is interesting because we know right off the bat how badly she wants to be a pirate. This spin-off has got my sweet tooth in mind. I love coconut water, fresh pineapple juice, yellow tomatoes, and, you guessed it, great rum! Please note that you will have to break out a nice juicer to acquire these fresh ingredients. The pineapple steps out upon first sipping, while the pepper does a fine job of balancing the back end by drying out the cloying sweetness. Swashbuckle this already. It’s a Bloody good mutiny! —Brian Bartels Reprinted with permission from The Bloody Mary, copyright 2017 by Brian Bartels. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC. Photographs copyright 2017 by Eric Medsker Slideshow: More Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces Banks 5 Island Rum
  • 2 1/2 ounces Pirate Mary Mix (see Note)
  • 4 turns of freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 dashes Bitter Truth Celery Bitters

How to Make It

Step

Combine all of the ingredients except the garnishes in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Roll the ingredients back and forth with another shaker 3 times and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with a pineapple slice, lime wheel, pineapple leaf, and pepper.

Notes

Pirate Mary Mix

