Piquillo Peppers Stuffed with Codfish

This is one of the most typical Basque dishes on the menu at Marichu Restaurant & Bar in New York City. Piquillo peppers—slightly sweet and spicy—are a delicacy grown predominantly in the Basque province of Alava and in Navarre. The peppers are handpicked and roasted in brick ovens before being peeled and preserved in brine. In the United States, these bottled peppers are available at specialty food stores or by mail order from Zingerman's Delicatessen (422 Detroit St., Ann Arbor, MI 48104; 313-769-1625). You can substitute fresh pimientos or small red bell peppers.Dried salt cod is a staple of Basque cooking. Before it is cooked, it must be soaked to eliminate excess salt and to rehydrate. In this recipe, allow 36 hours for soaking. Amazing Seafood Recipes