Piquillo Pepper and White Anchovy Toasts

These incredibly easy toasts—topped with roasted piquillo peppers, black olive tapenade and white anchovies—are the perfect hors d'oeuvre. Slideshows: More Tapas Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the broiler. Brush the bread slices on both sides with olive oil and arrange on a large rimmed baking sheet. Broil 8 inches from the heat, turning once, until golden but still chewy in the center, about 2 minutes.
Step 2
Top the slices of toast with the tapenade, piquillo peppers and anchovies. Cut the toasts in half crosswise and serve.
Suggested Pairing
Cava and tapas are a classic match. Pair these easy, traditional toasts with a glass of ripe, fruit-forward sparkling rosé.
