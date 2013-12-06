Piquillo Pepper and White Anchovy Toasts
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : makes 12 toasts
Felip Llufriu
October 2013

These incredibly easy toasts—topped with roasted piquillo peppers, black olive tapenade and white anchovies—are the perfect hors d'oeuvre. Slideshows: More Tapas Recipes

Ingredients

  • Six 1/2-inch-thick slices cut from a round loaf of country bread
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing
  • 1/4 cup black-olive tapenade or spread
  • 12 piquillo peppers (from a 9.8-ounce jar)—drained, halved lengthwise and patted dry
  • 12 white anchovies (boquerones)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the broiler. Brush the bread slices on both sides with olive oil and arrange on a large rimmed baking sheet. Broil 8 inches from the heat, turning once, until golden but still chewy in the center, about 2 minutes.

Step 2    

Top the slices of toast with the tapenade, piquillo peppers and anchovies. Cut the toasts in half crosswise and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Cava and tapas are a classic match. Pair these easy, traditional toasts with a glass of ripe, fruit-forward sparkling rosé.

