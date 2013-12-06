Piquant Chicken with Lemon and Capers
© Dana Gallagher
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Diana Sturgis and The Food & Wine Test Kitchen
September 1995

   Amazing Chicken Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • 4 tablespoons cold unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1/3 cup dry white wine
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon drained capers
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • Lemon slices, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place the chicken breasts between 2 pieces of plastic wrap and pound to an even 1/8-inch thickness using a meat pounder.

Step 2    

In a large nonreactive skillet, melt 1/2 tablespoon of the butter in 1/2 tablespoon of the olive oil over moderately high heat. Lightly season the chicken with salt and pepper. When the butter stops foaming, add 2 pieces of chicken to the pan and sauté, turning once, until lightly browned and cooked through, 2 1/2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a platter and keep warm in a low oven. Heat the remaining olive oil and another 1/2 tablespoon of the butter in the skillet and sauté the remaining chicken; keep warm. Pour off the fat from the pan.

Step 3    

Add the wine to the skillet and boil over high heat until reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and add the lemon zest, lemon juice, capers and half the parsley. Cut the remaining 3 tablespoons cold butter into pieces and whisk them into the sauce.

Step 4    

Transfer the chicken to warmed plates and pour the sauce on top. Sprinkle the remaining parsley on the chicken, garnish with the lemon slices and serve.

