Piquant Chicken with Lemon and Capers

How to Make It
Place the chicken breasts between 2 pieces of plastic wrap and pound to an even 1/8-inch thickness using a meat pounder.
In a large nonreactive skillet, melt 1/2 tablespoon of the butter in 1/2 tablespoon of the olive oil over moderately high heat. Lightly season the chicken with salt and pepper. When the butter stops foaming, add 2 pieces of chicken to the pan and sauté, turning once, until lightly browned and cooked through, 2 1/2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a platter and keep warm in a low oven. Heat the remaining olive oil and another 1/2 tablespoon of the butter in the skillet and sauté the remaining chicken; keep warm. Pour off the fat from the pan.
Add the wine to the skillet and boil over high heat until reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and add the lemon zest, lemon juice, capers and half the parsley. Cut the remaining 3 tablespoons cold butter into pieces and whisk them into the sauce.
Transfer the chicken to warmed plates and pour the sauce on top. Sprinkle the remaining parsley on the chicken, garnish with the lemon slices and serve.
Aggregate Rating value: 2
Review Count: 4945
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: KaroinNYC
Review Body: I'm going to swim against the tide here and say that I think this is a perfectly lovely, quick weeknight main dish. I wouldn't roll it out for an important dinner party, but I like this chicken and will make it again. I did, however, make a few changes. First off, I dredged the flattened chicken in seasoned flour before browning. As a result, I also upped the oil and butter to keep the dredged chicken from sticking. Then, because the flour eats sauce as well as butter and oil, I doubled the ingredients for the sauce and will probably triple it next time. Finally, I returned the chicken to the pan after I'd deglazed and simmered down the wine, turning all of the pieces in the sauce so they got coated on both sides. At this point I gave the chicken a brief reheat in the sauce and had it immediately. But I think you could also set the chicken aside for a while and reheat a little later.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-06-27
Author Name: Martin Hook
Review Body: This has been a staple in my repertoire since it was first published in 1995. It is simple, tasty, forgiving, and adaptable. I stumbled across it here and was surprised at the low rating. It deserves better. Try it.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-12-21