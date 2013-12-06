Piquant Chicken with Lemon and Capers

Author Name: KaroinNYC

Review Body: I'm going to swim against the tide here and say that I think this is a perfectly lovely, quick weeknight main dish. I wouldn't roll it out for an important dinner party, but I like this chicken and will make it again. I did, however, make a few changes. First off, I dredged the flattened chicken in seasoned flour before browning. As a result, I also upped the oil and butter to keep the dredged chicken from sticking. Then, because the flour eats sauce as well as butter and oil, I doubled the ingredients for the sauce and will probably triple it next time. Finally, I returned the chicken to the pan after I'd deglazed and simmered down the wine, turning all of the pieces in the sauce so they got coated on both sides. At this point I gave the chicken a brief reheat in the sauce and had it immediately. But I think you could also set the chicken aside for a while and reheat a little later.

Review Rating: 4

Date Published: 2017-06-27