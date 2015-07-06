Piquant Armagnac Sazerac
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Alba Huerta

Alba Huerta reinvents a Sazerac with spicy ancho chile liqueur and Armagnac—a kind of brandy that was her gateway spirit to mixology. “When I first tried Armagnac, I was like, ‘What is this? What’s happening here?’ It opened up the world of craft cocktails.”  Slideshow: Beautiful Cocktails

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1/8 ounce absinthe mixed with 1/8 ounce ancho chile liqueur, in an atomizer
  • 1 ounce Armagnac
  • 1 ounce bonded rye whiskey
  • 3/4 teaspoon Rich Simple Syrup
  • 4 dashes of Peychaud’s bitters
  • 2 dashes of Angostura or Abbott’s bitters
  • Ice
  • 1 lemon twist and 1 dried ancho chile skewered on a pick, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

Mist a chilled coupe with 3 sprays of the absinthe–ancho chile liqueur mixture. In a mixing glass, combine the Armagnac, whiskey, Rich Simple Syrup and both bitters. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Strain into the prepared coupe and garnish with the lemon twist and skewered chile.

