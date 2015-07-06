Piquant Armagnac Sazerac

Alba Huerta reinvents a Sazerac with spicy ancho chile liqueur and Armagnac—a kind of brandy that was her gateway spirit to mixology. “When I first tried Armagnac, I was like, ‘What is this? What’s happening here?’ It opened up the world of craft cocktails.”
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Step
Mist a chilled coupe with 3 sprays of the absinthe–ancho chile liqueur mixture. In a mixing glass, combine the Armagnac, whiskey, Rich Simple Syrup and both bitters. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Strain into the prepared coupe and garnish with the lemon twist and skewered chile.
