Pinto Bean and Beef Chili

How to Make It

Step 1 Drain the pinto beans. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in the pressure cooker. Add half of the cubed meat and cook over moderately high heat until well browned all over; transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining meat and another tablespoon of the oil. Set the meat aside.

Step 2 Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the cooker, along with the onion, red and green bell peppers, garlic, jalapeños and cumin seeds. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring frequently, until the vegetables soften, about 2 minutes; scrape up any browned bits sticking to the bottom of the cooker. Stir in the chili powder, oregano, cinnamon and bay leaves, then add the drained pinto beans, the reserved browned meat and the boiling water.

Step 3 Lock the lid in place and bring to high pressure over high heat. Lower the heat just enough to maintain high pressure and cook for 15 minutes. Turn off the heat and allow the pressure to come down naturally; do not quick-release, or the meat will toughen. Remove the lid, tilting it away from you to allow any excess steam to escape.