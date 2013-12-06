Pinot Noir­-Glazed Squab with Roasted Vegetables

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, combine the olive oil, mustard and honey. In a small saucepan, boil the Pinot Noir until it is reduced to 1/4 cup, about 7 minutes. Gradually whisk the hot wine into the dressing; let cool. Pour half of the marinade into a large, sturdy resealable plastic bag and add the squabs. Let marinate, refrigerated, for 2 hours or overnight.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 425° and position a rack in the upper third. In a large bowl, toss the vegetables and herbs with the remaining marinade and let stand for 15 minutes. Transfer to a large rimmed baking sheet, season with salt and pepper and roast for about 30 minutes, or until crisp-tender. Drain the vegetables in a colander for a few minutes, then return them to the baking sheet and roast for about 5 minutes more, or until tender. Transfer to a large platter, cover loosely and keep warm.