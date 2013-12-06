Pinot Noir­-Glazed Squab with Roasted Vegetables

Red wine in the marinade tenderizes and colors the squabs, so they emerge brown, crisp-skinned and juicy. Cory Schreiber adds honey to the mix to offset the wine's acidity. Try this marinade with any kind of poultry or game bird. If using squabs, have your butcher cut out the backbones and remove the breastbones; cut larger birds into serving pieces before marinating. Plus: More Chicken Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, combine the olive oil, mustard and honey. In a small saucepan, boil the Pinot Noir until it is reduced to 1/4 cup, about 7 minutes. Gradually whisk the hot wine into the dressing; let cool. Pour half of the marinade into a large, sturdy resealable plastic bag and add the squabs. Let marinate, refrigerated, for 2 hours or overnight.
Preheat the oven to 425° and position a rack in the upper third. In a large bowl, toss the vegetables and herbs with the remaining marinade and let stand for 15 minutes. Transfer to a large rimmed baking sheet, season with salt and pepper and roast for about 30 minutes, or until crisp-tender. Drain the vegetables in a colander for a few minutes, then return them to the baking sheet and roast for about 5 minutes more, or until tender. Transfer to a large platter, cover loosely and keep warm.
Remove the squabs from the marinade and pat dry with paper towels. Heat the vegetable oil in a large heavy skillet. Season the squabs with salt and pepper and add them to the skillet, skin side down. Cook over moderately high heat until the skin is dark brown, about 3 minutes. Transfer the squabs to a baking sheet, skin side up, and roast for 10 minutes for medium rare. Arrange the squabs on the vegetables and serve immediately.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5