Pinot Noir–Braised Pot Roast with Root Vegetables
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
2 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ben Dailey
November 2016

This supertender pot roast from Ben Dailey of Cebo in the Finger Lakes is all about the wine. Because it’s the only liquid the meat braises in, be sure to pick out one that’s rich and fruity. Dailey loves the 2013 Pinot Noir from local winemaker Dr. Konstantin Frank. Slideshow: More Comfort Food Recipes

Ingredients

POT ROAST

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 pounds chuck roast, cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes
  • Kosher salt 
  • Pepper
  • All-purpose flour, for dredging
  • 6 medium carrots, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 3 medium parsnips, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 leeks, white and light green parts only, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 pound celery root, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • One 750-ml bottle fruity Pinot Noir
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 teaspoon white balsamic vinegar

PICKLED RED ONION

  • 1 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup white balsamic vinegar
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon whole pink peppercorns

MASHED POTATOES

  • 1 1/2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 1 sweet onion, chopped
  • Kosher salt 
  • Pepper
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • Chopped parsley, for garnish
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the pot roast In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the olive oil. Season the meat with salt and pepper and dredge in flour. Working in 2 batches, sear the meat over moderately high heat until browned all over, 5 minutes per batch; transfer to a plate. Add the vegetables to the casserole and cook over moderate heat for 5 minutes. Return the meat and juices to the pot, add the wine and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the meat is tender, 1 hour and 30 minutes. Stir in the butter and vinegar; season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Make the pickled red onion Pack the sliced red onion into a 1-quart jar. In a saucepan, combine the vinegar, bay leaf, sugar, salt, peppercorns and 1 1/2 cups of water and bring to a boil until the sugar is dissolved. Pour the brine over the red onion and let cool; drain well.

Step 3    

Make the mashed potatoes In a medium saucepan, cover the potatoes and onion with cold water and bring to a boil. Add a big pinch of salt and simmer until the potatoes are very tender, 40 minutes. Drain the potatoes; return to the saucepan. Add the butter, season with salt and pepper and whisk until a chunky puree forms.

Step 4    

Spoon the mashed potatoes into shallow bowls. Top with the pot roast, garnish with the pickled red onion and parsley and drizzle with olive oil; serve.

Make Ahead

The pot roast can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

Suggested Pairing

Peppery Syrah: 2011 Element Winery Finger Lakes.

