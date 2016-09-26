Pinot Noir–Braised Pot Roast with Root Vegetables

This supertender pot roast from Ben Dailey of Cebo in the Finger Lakes is all about the wine. Because it’s the only liquid the meat braises in, be sure to pick out one that’s rich and fruity. Dailey loves the 2013 Pinot Noir from local winemaker Dr. Konstantin Frank. Slideshow: More Comfort Food Recipes
Make the pot roast In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the olive oil. Season the meat with salt and pepper and dredge in flour. Working in 2 batches, sear the meat over moderately high heat until browned all over, 5 minutes per batch; transfer to a plate. Add the vegetables to the casserole and cook over moderate heat for 5 minutes. Return the meat and juices to the pot, add the wine and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the meat is tender, 1 hour and 30 minutes. Stir in the butter and vinegar; season with salt and pepper.
Make the pickled red onion Pack the sliced red onion into a 1-quart jar. In a saucepan, combine the vinegar, bay leaf, sugar, salt, peppercorns and 1 1/2 cups of water and bring to a boil until the sugar is dissolved. Pour the brine over the red onion and let cool; drain well.
Make the mashed potatoes In a medium saucepan, cover the potatoes and onion with cold water and bring to a boil. Add a big pinch of salt and simmer until the potatoes are very tender, 40 minutes. Drain the potatoes; return to the saucepan. Add the butter, season with salt and pepper and whisk until a chunky puree forms.
Spoon the mashed potatoes into shallow bowls. Top with the pot roast, garnish with the pickled red onion and parsley and drizzle with olive oil; serve.
Review Body: it was okay it would be better cooked in low oven. cut of meat did not tenderize as well as it should virtually impossible to control heat. I have a commercial stove and le creuset pots so i know what I am talking about. The picked red onions were outrageously delicious.
Date Published: 2016-11-15
Review Body: I did mine in my slow cooker and it came out fantastic! Perfect for colder winter days.
Date Published: 2017-01-18
Review Body: Agree with the review below, meat could have been much more tender. Had to cook for an extra 45 min and add extra liquid to tenderize the meat more. Something was amiss.
Date Published: 2016-12-14