Pink Peppercorn and  Parmesan Spaghetti 

The star of this wonderful, four-ingredient pasta from Missy Robbins is fragrant crushed pink peppercorns. Robbins uses curly-edged mafaldine at her restaurant Lilia, in Brooklyn, but any long noodle works well. Slideshow: Pasta Recipes
How to Make It
In a pot of salted boiling water, cook the spaghetti until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the pasta water.
In a large skillet, melt the butter. Add the spaghetti, pasta water, the 1 tablespoon of crushed peppercorns and ½ cup of the cheese and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until a sauce forms, about 2 minutes. Season with salt. Transfer the spaghetti to bowls and top with the remaining 1/4 cup of cheese. Garnish with crushed peppercorns and serve.
