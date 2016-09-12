Pink Peppercorn and  Parmesan Spaghetti 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Missy Robbins
October 2016

The star of this wonderful, four-ingredient pasta from Missy Robbins is fragrant crushed pink peppercorns. Robbins uses curly-edged mafaldine at her restaurant Lilia, in Brooklyn, but any long noodle works well. Slideshow: Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound spaghetti  
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter  
  • 1 tablespoon crushed pink peppercorns, plus more for garnish  
  • 3/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • Kosher salt  

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a pot of salted boiling water, cook the spaghetti until al dente. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the pasta water.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, melt the butter. Add the spaghetti, pasta water, the 1 tablespoon of crushed peppercorns and ½ cup of the cheese and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until a sauce forms, about 2 minutes. Season with salt. Transfer the spaghetti to bowls and top with the remaining 1/4 cup of cheese. Garnish with crushed peppercorns and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Lush and aromatic white: 2014 Manni Nössing Alto Adige Kerner.

