The Pineau Spritz is a product of a looming apéro dînatoire and an excess of half-drunk bottles of sweet Pineau des Charentes and dry sparkling wine in the fridge. The combination of lightly fruity Pineau with plenty of citrus and bubbles (plus bitters and honey syrup) makes for a drink worthy of company on even the tightest of timelines. Shake in batches of 4 for a crowd, multiplying everything but the Angostura bitters—just add 6 dashes. Repeat until everyone is suitably tipsy.



Recipe reprinted from Apéritif: Cocktail Hour the French Way. Copyright © 2018 by Rebekah Peppler. Photographs by Joann Pai. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.