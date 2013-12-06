Pineapple Syrup & Marinated Pineapple
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes about 16 ounces of syrup
David Wondrich

Use this recipe to make Regent's Punch.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups Demerara sugar
  • 8 ounces water
  • 3 cups 1/2-inch pineapple chunks

How to Make It

Step

In a saucepan, stir the sugar into the water. Simmer over low heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves; let cool. Add the pineapple chunks to the syrup; let stand overnight at room temperature. Strain the syrup, reserving the pineapple.

Make Ahead

The syrup and marinated pineapple can be refrigerated separately for up to 1 week.

