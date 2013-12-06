Pineapple Syrup & Marinated Pineapple

Use this recipe to make Regent's Punch. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
In a saucepan, stir the sugar into the water. Simmer over low heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves; let cool. Add the pineapple chunks to the syrup; let stand overnight at room temperature. Strain the syrup, reserving the pineapple.
Make Ahead
The syrup and marinated pineapple can be refrigerated separately for up to 1 week.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5