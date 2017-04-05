Pineapple Paletas with Chiles

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small saucepan, bring the sugar and 1/2 cup of water to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Transfer 2 tablespoons of the syrup to a medium bowl, then scrape the remaining syrup into a blender. Let cool to room temperature, about 45 minutes. Add the salt and 1 cup of the pineapple to the blender and puree until smooth. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve set over a medium bowl, pressing on the solids. Stir the lime juice into the pineapple syrup.

Step 2 Meanwhile, toss the chile and the remaining 3 cups of pineapple with the reserved 2 tablespoons of syrup.