Pineapple Paletas with Chiles
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
5 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 ice pops
Fany Gerson
May 2017

In Mexico, sweet fruit and spicy chiles go hand in hand. These beautiful paletas (Mexican ice pops) from La Newyorkina’s Fany Gerson are studded with diced pineapple and sliced chiles as a nod to the traditional Mexican snack of mango dusted with chili powder.  Slideshow: More Frozen Dessert Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup plus 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • One 3-pound pineapple—peeled, cored and finely chopped (4 cups)
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 small serrano or jalapeño chile, stemmed and thinly sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, bring the sugar and 1/2 cup of water to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Transfer 2 tablespoons of the syrup to a medium bowl, then scrape the remaining syrup into a blender. Let cool to room temperature, about 45 minutes. Add the salt and 1 cup of the pineapple to the blender and puree until smooth. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve set over a medium bowl, pressing on the solids. Stir the lime juice into the pineapple syrup.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, toss the chile and the remaining 3 cups of pineapple with the reserved 2 tablespoons of syrup.

Step 3    

Divide the pineapple-chile mixture between eight 3-ounce ice pop molds and top with the pineapple syrup, leaving 1/2 inch between the filling and the top of the mold. Freeze until slightly frozen and slushy, about 45 minutes. Insert wooden ice pop sticks and freeze until solid, at least 4 hours longer or, preferably, overnight. Dip the molds in hot water for a few seconds, then unmold the paletas and serve right away.

Make Ahead

The paletas can be covered and frozen in a single layer for up to 1 week.

