Pineapple-Orange Guacamole
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
December 2014

Guacamole gets a fruity twist with sweet pineapple chunks and fresh orange juice. Slideshow: Great Guacamole

Ingredients

  • 3 large ripe Hass avocados, halved, pitted
  • 1 cup diced fresh pineapple
  • 1/2 Serrano chili, seeded and diced
  • Zest of one fresh orange
  • 2 tablespoons fresh orange juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon Kosher or sea salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cut each avocado half using the tip of a knife into a 1/2-inch grid, being careful not to cut through the skin. Scoop out the avocado into a bowl. Mash the avocado with a fork until it is nearly at your desired consistency.

Step 2    

Stir in the pineapple, chili, orange zest, orange juice and salt.

Step 3    

Serve immediately or else press a piece of plastic wrap flush into the top of the guacamole, refrigerate and serve preferably within 24 hours.

