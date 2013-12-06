Pineapple-Orange Guacamole

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Guacamole gets a fruity twist with sweet pineapple chunks and fresh orange juice. Slideshow: Great Guacamole
How to Make It
Step 1
Cut each avocado half using the tip of a knife into a 1/2-inch grid, being careful not to cut through the skin. Scoop out the avocado into a bowl. Mash the avocado with a fork until it is nearly at your desired consistency.
Step 2
Stir in the pineapple, chili, orange zest, orange juice and salt.
Step 3
Serve immediately or else press a piece of plastic wrap flush into the top of the guacamole, refrigerate and serve preferably within 24 hours.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5