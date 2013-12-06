Pineapple-Mango Juice

This tropical fruit drink, on of many Jan Newberry makes in her juicer, combines fresh pineapple and mango juice and a spicy hint of ginger. For an adult version, add a shot of vodka. For a kid's treat, freeze the juice in ice pop molds or small paper cups, positioning a wooden stick in the center when the juice begins to solidify.Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Using a juice extractor, juice the pineapple chunks, mangoes and ginger into a large glass measuring cup. Whisk in the vanilla. Cut the reserved pineapple slice into 4 pieces. Serve the juice over crushed ice, garnished with the pineapple pieces.
