Pineapple-Habanero Relish

The fresh pineapple is key here: its sweetness and acidity balance out this spicy blend of chiles. Stem and seed the chiles for a milder version, or keep the seeds for more heat.
How to Make It
Step
Stir together Fresno chiles, vinegar, pineapple, habanero, garlic, and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a vigorous boil over high. Reduce heat to medium, and gently boil, stirring occasionally, until chiles are tender and flavors have melded, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool 10 minutes. Transfer to a bowl, and refrigerate, uncovered, until completely cool, about 2 hours.
Make Ahead
Store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 2 weeks.