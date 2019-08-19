Pineapple-Habanero Relish
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 1 1/2 cups
By Carla Hall
September 2019

The fresh pineapple is key here: its sweetness and acidity balance out this spicy blend of chiles. Stem and seed the chiles for a milder version, or keep the seeds for more heat.

Ingredients

  • 7 red Fresno chiles or other large hot red chiles (about 5 1/2 ounces), finely chopped (about 3/4 cup)
  • 3/4 cup white vinegar
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped fresh pineapple
  • 1 habanero chile, finely chopped (about 1 tablespoon)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon finely chopped garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

How to Make It

Step

Stir together Fresno chiles, vinegar, pineapple, habanero, garlic, and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a vigorous boil over high. Reduce heat to medium, and gently boil, stirring occasionally, until chiles are tender and flavors have melded, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool 10 minutes. Transfer to a bowl, and refrigerate, uncovered, until completely cool, about 2 hours.

Make Ahead

Store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 2 weeks.

