Pineapple-Habanero Relish

Step

Stir together Fresno chiles, vinegar, pineapple, habanero, garlic, and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a vigorous boil over high. Reduce heat to medium, and gently boil, stirring occasionally, until chiles are tender and flavors have melded, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool 10 minutes. Transfer to a bowl, and refrigerate, uncovered, until completely cool, about 2 hours.