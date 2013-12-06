Pineapple Cosmopolitans

© Simon Watson
These Cosmopolitans are pretty and pink, with a hit of fresh pineapple. Cocktail Party Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large jar, combine the pineapple and vodka. Cover and let stand at room temperature until the vodka is well flavored with pineapple, about 3 days.
Step 2
Strain the vodka through a fine sieve into a pitcher. Add the cranberry and lime juices and the crushed ice and stir well. Strain into chilled martini glasses and serve garnished with lime slices.
