Pineapple Cosmopolitans
Mary Barber and Sara Corpening
June 1998

These Cosmopolitans are pretty and pink, with a hit of fresh pineapple. Cocktail Party Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups (1 pound) coarsely chopped ripe pineapple
  • 2 cups vodka
  • 1 cup cranberry juice
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 3 cups crushed ice
  • Lime slices, for garnish

How to Make It

In a large jar, combine the pineapple and vodka. Cover and let stand at room temperature until the vodka is well flavored with pineapple, about 3 days.

Strain the vodka through a fine sieve into a pitcher. Add the cranberry and lime juices and the crushed ice and stir well. Strain into chilled martini glasses and serve garnished with lime slices.

