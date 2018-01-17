Pineapple Black Fried Rice 

Black rice, also called forbidden rice, gives this dish from New York chef JJ Johnson its striking appearance. “Kids love fried rice,” says Johnson. “And it’s a perfect vehicle for sneaking in some fruits and veggies.” This black rice is stir-fried with edamame, bean sprouts, and juicy diced pineapple. Slideshow: More Fried Rice Recipes
In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the oil over moderately high heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 6 minutes. Add the garlic and chile, and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute.
Increase heat to high. Add the carrot and mustard greens, and stir-fry until crisp-tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the rice until hot, about 2 minutes. Add the bean sprouts, edamame, pineapple, and soy sauce, and stir-fry until the bean sprouts are crisp-tender and the pineapple and edamame are heated through, about 2 minutes. Fold in the scallions and chili sauce.
To cook black rice (also called “forbidden rice”), in a medium saucepan, bring 1 2/3 cups water and 1 cup black rice to a boil over moderate heat. Simmer, covered, over moderately low heat until tender, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat, and let stand 5 minutes. Scrape the rice onto a large rimmed baking sheet to cool completely.
