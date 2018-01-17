Pineapple Black Fried Rice 

In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the oil over moderately high heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 6 minutes. Add the garlic and chile, and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Step 2

Increase heat to high. Add the carrot and mustard greens, and stir-fry until crisp-tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the rice until hot, about 2 minutes. Add the bean sprouts, edamame, pineapple, and soy sauce, and stir-fry until the bean sprouts are crisp-tender and the pineapple and edamame are heated through, about 2 minutes. Fold in the scallions and chili sauce.