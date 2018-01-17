Pineapple Black Fried Rice 
Johnny Miller
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
JJ Johnson
February 2018

Black rice, also called forbidden rice, gives this dish from New York chef JJ Johnson its striking appearance. “Kids love fried rice,” says Johnson. “And it’s a perfect vehicle for sneaking in some fruits and veggies.” This black rice is stir-fried with edamame, bean sprouts, and juicy diced pineapple. Slideshow: More Fried Rice Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil 
  • 1 onion, chopped 
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped 
  • 1 bird chile, stemmed and thinly sliced 
  • 1 medium carrot, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced crosswise 
  • 1 cup stemmed and coarsely chopped mustard greens 
  • 3 cups cooked black rice (see Note) 
  • 1 cup bean sprouts 
  • 1 cup thawed frozen edamame 
  • 4 ounces cored pineapple, cut into 1/4-inch pieces (about 1 cup)  
  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce 
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced 
  • 1 teaspoon sweet chili sauce 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the oil over moderately high heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 6 minutes. Add the garlic and chile, and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute.  

Step 2    

Increase heat to high. Add the carrot and mustard greens, and stir-fry until crisp-tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the rice until hot, about 2 minutes. Add the bean sprouts, edamame, pineapple, and soy sauce, and stir-fry until the bean sprouts are crisp-tender and the pineapple and edamame are heated through, about 2 minutes. Fold in the scallions and chili sauce. 

Notes

To cook black rice (also called  “forbidden rice”), in a medium saucepan, bring 1 2/3 cups water and 1 cup black rice  to a boil over moderate heat. Simmer,  covered, over moderately low heat until tender, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat, and let stand 5 minutes. Scrape the rice onto a large rimmed baking sheet to cool completely.  

