Pineapple and Lime Tart
Photo © Anya Kassoff
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes one 9-inch tart
Anya Kassoff
June 2015

When baked, pineapple loses its aggressive acidity, becoming sweet and caramelized. Fresh lime emphasizes pineapple’s tropical flavor and contrasts nicely with the mild and flaky crust in this gluten-free and vegan tart. Slideshow: More Gluten-Free Dessert Recipes

Ingredients

Crust

  • 8 tablespoons coconut oil, melted, plus more for greasing the tart pan
  • 1/2 cup brown rice flour
  • 1/2 cup garbanzo flour
  • 1/4 cup tapioca flour
  • 1 tablespoon coconut sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 4 to 5 tablespoons ice water

Filling

  • 1 tablespoon almond flour
  • 1 large ripe pineapple—skin removed, cored and thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon coconut sugar
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • Zest of 1 lime

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the crust

Pour the coconut oil into a small, shallow dish and put it into the freezer for 10 minutes. Lightly oil the tart pan. In the bowl of a food processor, combine the rest of the ingredients, except the vanilla extract and ice water. Pulse several times to combine.

Step 2    

Take the coconut oil out of the freezer and cut it into 1/4-inch cubes right in the dish. Add the cubes into the food processor and pulse until the coconut oil is broken down into tiny granules and the mixture resembles sand. Add the vanilla extract and 4 tablespoons of ice water and pulse until the dough either forms a ball or sticks together when pressed between your fingers. If not, add 1 more tablespoon of ice water.

Step 3    

Turn the dough onto your working surface and quickly knead, forming a ball. Flatten with the palm of your hand and press into the tart pan, starting with the bottom and working it up the sides. Make sure that the crust is of even thickness throughout. Prick several times with a fork and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Step 4    Meanwhile, Assemble the Tart

Preheat oven to 395°. Take the crust out of the refrigerator and sprinkle the bottom with almond flour. Arrange the pineapple slices in a circular pattern inside the crust, filling it tightly. Sprinkle with coconut sugar.

Step 5    

Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, until the crust is golden and the pineapple is soft and caramelized. Brush with lime juice and sprinkle with lime zest when still hot. Let cool before unmolding and slicing.

