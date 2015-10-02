Pineapple and Lime Tart

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the crust Pour the coconut oil into a small, shallow dish and put it into the freezer for 10 minutes. Lightly oil the tart pan. In the bowl of a food processor, combine the rest of the ingredients, except the vanilla extract and ice water. Pulse several times to combine.

Step 2 Take the coconut oil out of the freezer and cut it into 1/4-inch cubes right in the dish. Add the cubes into the food processor and pulse until the coconut oil is broken down into tiny granules and the mixture resembles sand. Add the vanilla extract and 4 tablespoons of ice water and pulse until the dough either forms a ball or sticks together when pressed between your fingers. If not, add 1 more tablespoon of ice water.

Step 3 Turn the dough onto your working surface and quickly knead, forming a ball. Flatten with the palm of your hand and press into the tart pan, starting with the bottom and working it up the sides. Make sure that the crust is of even thickness throughout. Prick several times with a fork and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Step 4 Meanwhile, Assemble the Tart Preheat oven to 395°. Take the crust out of the refrigerator and sprinkle the bottom with almond flour. Arrange the pineapple slices in a circular pattern inside the crust, filling it tightly. Sprinkle with coconut sugar.