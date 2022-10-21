Pine Nut Olive Oil Cake

Bring wine to a boil in a medium saucepan over high. Boil, undisturbed, until wine reduces to about 1 1/2 cups, 45 to 50 minutes. Peel orange rind into large strips (about 1/4 cup); reserve orange flesh for another use. Reduce heat to medium, and stir in orange rind strips, sugar, star anise, and ginger. Scrape seeds from vanilla bean, discarding pod; add seeds to sugar mixture. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until sugar dissolves, 1 to 2 minutes. Add persimmons; simmer, stirring occasionally, until persimmons are tender, 20 to 35 minutes, adjusting heat as needed to maintain a low simmer. (The liquid should never come to a boil.) Using a slotted spoon, transfer persimmons to a medium bowl; set aside. Pour poaching liquid through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a medium bowl; discard solids.