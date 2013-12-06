Pine Nut Meringues

Preheat the oven to 375° and line several baking sheets with parchment or wax paper. In a large bowl, beat the egg whites with the salt on high speed until firm peaks form. Add the sugar, 2 tablespoons at a time, beating for 2 seconds between additions; beat until glossy and stiff. Add the vanilla and almond extracts, then fold in the almond meal.

Step 2

Spread the pine nuts on a pie plate. Coat slightly rounded teaspoons of the meringue with the pine nuts. Arrange the meringues on the baking sheets about 1 inch apart, and bake in batches for 15 to 18 minutes, or until golden. Slide the paper with the meringues onto wire racks and let cool completely. Remove the meringues from the paper and serve.