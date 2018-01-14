Pimiento Mac and Cheese

Brush 1 tablespoon softened butter over the bottom and a bit up the sides of the pressure cooker insert. Add the cream cheese mixture, pasta, and jalapenos to the pot, and stir to combine. Cover and cook on high pressure for 6 minutes.

Step 3

Release the pressure manually. Stir the noodles, and if they look dry, stir in more milk to taste. If noodles are too al dente to your liking, stir in cheddar, and pimientos, then cover and let sit for 5 to 10 minutes; the noodles will cook a little more just sitting in the pot. Otherwise, stir in everything in, taste and add more salt if necessary, and serve immediately.