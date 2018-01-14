Pimiento Mac and Cheese
Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Melissa Clark

Melissa Clark’s cheesy and warming Pimiento Mac and Cheese is the perfect dinner for a cold night. Combining fresh jalapenos and jarred pimientos, Clark’s Mac and Cheese is lightly spicy and rich with a combination of cheddar and cream cheese. Adjust the spice level by seeding and stemming the jalapeno if you’d like a milder taste. Slideshow: More Macaroni and Cheese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • 6 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 garlic clove (optional)
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, more as needed
  • 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne
  • Pinch of grated nutmeg
  • 8 ounces macaroni pasta
  • 1 jalapeno, seeded if desired, minced
  • 8 ounces grated cheddar cheese
  • 1 (4-ounce) jar pimientos, drained and diced

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender, blend the milk, cream, cream cheese, 1 tablespoon butter, garlic, salt, mustard, pepper, cayenne, and nutmeg.

Step 2    

Brush 1 tablespoon softened butter over the bottom and a bit up the sides of the pressure cooker insert. Add the cream cheese mixture, pasta, and jalapenos to the pot, and stir to combine. Cover and cook on high pressure for 6 minutes.

Step 3    

Release the pressure manually. Stir the noodles, and if they look dry, stir in more milk to taste. If noodles are too al dente to your liking, stir in cheddar, and pimientos, then cover and let sit for 5 to 10 minutes; the noodles will cook a little more just sitting in the pot. Otherwise, stir in everything in, taste and add more salt if necessary, and serve immediately.

