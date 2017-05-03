Pimento Cheeseburgers with Bacon Jam 

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the bacon jam In a medium skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate to drain. Drain all but 1 tablespoon of the bacon fat from the skillet. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 4 minutes. Return the bacon to the skillet along with the coffee, soy sauce, vinegar and both sugars. Cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the liquid is reduced and the jam is thick and glossy, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Scrape the bacon jam into a small bowl and let cool to room temperature.

Step 2 Meanwhile, make the pimento cheese In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients.

Step 3 Make the burgers Form the beef into four ¾-inch-thick patties and season with salt and pepper. In a large cast-iron skillet set on the grate of a preheated grill or on the stovetop, heat the oil. Cook the burgers over moderate heat until browned on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Flip and cook, covered, until browned and medium-rare, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a work surface and let rest for 5 minutes.