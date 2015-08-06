Pimento Cheese Quesadillas
© Molly Yeh
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sarah Bolla
May 2014

The pimento cheese spread can be made in advance and stored in the refrigerator. Be sure to make some extra in case midnight snack cravings leave you with no other choice than to sneak a taste of this amazing spread. Slideshow: More Tex-Mex Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces shredded sharp cheddar cheese (about 2 cups)
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • One 4-ounce jar chopped pimentos, rinsed and strained
  • Pinch of paprika
  • Pinch of cayenne pepper
  • Kosher salt
  • Fresh ground black pepper
  • 8 eight-inch flour tortillas
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, mix together the cheese, mayonnaise and pimentos with a fork. Season with paprika, cayenne, salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Arrange 4 tortillas on a work surface and top each with pimento cheese. Place remaining 4 tortillas on top to make 4 quesadillas.

Step 3    

In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil. Add the quesadillas and cook over moderately high heat until golden and crisp, about 1 to 2 minutes per side. Add more oil to the pan if needed. Serve immediately.

Make Ahead

The pimiento cheese can be made up to two days in advance and stored in the refrigerator.

Serve With

Salsa and guacamole

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up