Pimento Cheese Quesadillas

The pimento cheese spread can be made in advance and stored in the refrigerator. Be sure to make some extra in case midnight snack cravings leave you with no other choice than to sneak a taste of this amazing spread. Slideshow: More Tex-Mex Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, mix together the cheese, mayonnaise and pimentos with a fork. Season with paprika, cayenne, salt and pepper.
Arrange 4 tortillas on a work surface and top each with pimento cheese. Place remaining 4 tortillas on top to make 4 quesadillas.
In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil. Add the quesadillas and cook over moderately high heat until golden and crisp, about 1 to 2 minutes per side. Add more oil to the pan if needed. Serve immediately.
Make Ahead
Serve With
Salsa and guacamole
