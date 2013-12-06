Pili Pili Ha Ha

This fiery homemade condiment is simple to make but it does require patience—it needs to stand for over 6 months before it's ready to use. The hot sauce is a staple at the dinner table of Ralph Bausfield, an owner of a camp in Botswana. His family sprinkles it on everything from soups and salads to main dishes. Pili pili is a generic term for hot sauce. The ha ha refers to the sauce's hot kick which sneaks up on you. Delicious, Quick Side Dishes