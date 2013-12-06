This fiery homemade condiment is simple to make but it does require patience—it needs to stand for over 6 months before it's ready to use. The hot sauce is a staple at the dinner table of Ralph Bausfield, an owner of a camp in Botswana. His family sprinkles it on everything from soups and salads to main dishes. Pili pili is a generic term for hot sauce. The ha ha refers to the sauce's hot kick which sneaks up on you. Delicious, Quick Side Dishes
How to Make It
To make Pili Pili Ha Ha, put 1/4 cup of halved and seeded bird chiles in a bottle and cover with gin. Shake once a day for 2 weeks, then store in a dark place for 6 months. Pour half of the gin and chiles into another bottle. Fill both bottles with sherry and serve.
