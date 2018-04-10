Pike Quenelles in Crayfish Sauce
Paul Costello
Active Time
1 HR 35 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Food & Wine
May 2018

Chef Jamie Malone of Grand Cafe in Minneapolis, MN takes this traditional old-school dish French dish and Americanizes it with walleye and crayfish. Making the lobster stock from scratch ensures a rich sauce. Slideshow: More Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 medium head of garlic, top fourth cut off
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter (4 ounces)
  • 2 quarts Lobster Stock (see Notes)
  • 1/3 cup plus 2 teaspoon Cognac, divided
  • 4 cups heavy cream
  • 1 teaspoon ground piment d’Espelette
  • 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoons plus 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1 whole nutmeg
  • 10 ounces skinless pike or walleye fillet, cut into 1/4-inch pieces
  • 4 ounces sea scallops (about 3 large scallops), cut into 1/4-inch pieces
  • 4 large egg yolks
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons chilled unsalted butter (5 ounces), cut into 1/2-inch pieces and softened
  • 3/4 cup crème fraîche
  • 6 ounces small button mushrooms (about 2 cups)
  • 6 ounces peeled cooked crayfish tails (about 1 1/2 cups)
  • 8 whole cooked crayfish
  • Fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 350°F. Place garlic, cut side up, on an 8-inch square of aluminum foil. Drizzle with 1 1/2 teaspoons oil and wrap in foil to seal. Roast until very soft, about 1 hour and 30 minutes. Unwrap and let cool completely. Squeeze garlic cloves into a small bowl; discard peels. Set aside.

Step 2    

Melt 1/2 cup butter in a small saucepan over medium-low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until foamy, about 4 minutes. Continue to cook, stirring often, until milk solids turn golden brown and butter smells nutty, about 4 minutes. Transfer brown butter to a small bowl; set aside.

Step 3    

Bring lobster stock to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, until reduced to 1 quart, about 50 minutes. Add 1/3 cup Cognac; cook until mixture has reduced to 1 quart, about 5 minutes. Add cream, brown butter, and piment d’Espelette; stir to combine. Adjust heat to maintain a gently simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture coats the back of a spoon and has reduced to 1 quart, about 1 hour and 30 minutes. Stir in lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and a few grates of nutmeg. Cover and keep warm over low.

Step 4    

Place pike and scallops in a medium bowl. Freeze until very cold, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a food processor, and process until very finely chopped, about 10 seconds. Add egg yolks, egg, softened butter, 1 tablespoon salt and 2 teaspoons roasted garlic. (Reserve remaining garlic for another use.) Process until mixture is very smooth, about 1 minute and 30 seconds (do not let mixture get warm). Add crème fraîche and pulse until incorporated, about 10 times.

Step 5    

Fill a large Dutch oven with water to a depth of 3 inches. Heat over low to 170°F. Shape pike mixture into 16 ovals (about 1/4 cup each) by using a spoon to press and smooth mixture against a second spoon. Cook quenelles, in batches if necessary, in water, flipping and bobbing to submerge occasionally, until cooked through, about 15 minutes, adjusting heat as needed to maintain 170°F.

Step 6    

Heat remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add mushrooms; cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned and tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and set aside.

Step 7    

Preheat broiler to high with oven rack 6 inches from heat. Place 2 quenelles in each of 8 (12-ounce) gratin dishes and spoon 1/2 cup lobster sauce into each dish over quenelles. Place gratin dishes on a rimmed baking sheet and broil until sauce begins to bubble and lightly brown, 2 to 4 minutes. Set hot gratin dishes on serving plates.

Step 8    

Divide mushrooms and crayfish tails evenly among gratin dishes. Sprinkle each dish with 1/4 teaspoon cognac. Top each with 1 whole crawfish and garnish with parsley.

Notes

Get the Lobster Stock recipe here

